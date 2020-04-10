Sport Endorse Appoints Ian King To UK Role

10 Apr 2020 | 11.12 am

Sports management agency Sport Endorse has appointed Ian King (pictured) as Country Director for the UK.

King joins Sport Endorse from Halewood Wines & Spirits, where he was Head of Sport & Leisure. A veteran in representing brands, brand building and establishing relationships between brands and sport, King has also worked for Sadler’s Brewing Company, Cathay Investments and the Kwik Save Group.

Sport Endorse co-founder Trevor Twamley said: “Ian is a dynamic and energetic go-getter, so his DNA is a great match to how we work for our clients in Sport Endorse. Ian will help us drive the business forward in the UK as we continue to grow and expand our global footprint.

“While Covid-19 has hit the ‘pause’ button on sport, we are working hard to ensure we are in the best possible position to deliver for our clients when the ‘play’ button is pressed again. Development of version 1.0 of our online platform is in full swing, with our team here and an offshore team in the Ukraine all working remotely on it.”

Ian King commented: “I’m delighted to be joining a team which knows what it is about and where it is going. I am confident that working together we can add to the already impressive family of Sport Endorse clients.”