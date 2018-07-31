Sport Dominates Sponsorships Activity

31 Jul 2018 | 10.52 am

Buoyant sponsorship in the sporting arena continued through the first half of 2018, according to consultants Onside.

Renewal deals includes Aviva’s five-year extension of the Aviva Stadium naming rights, AIG’s sponsorship of Dublin GAA, and Supermac’s tie with Galway GAA.

Landmark new venue deals included Energia’s deal with the Leinster Rugby for naming rights of the Donnybrook stadium, and the Nissan Driving School sponsorship at Tayto Park. Year on year gains were also made by rights holders across rugby, GAA, basketball, and hockey.

Onside chief executive John Trainor (pictured) commented: “Sectors most active in terms of closing new deals included financial services and retail, with the auto sector also driving more deals in H1 2018 than the same period in 2017.”

Trainor added that brands are also developing sponsorship deals specifically toward women’s sport and entertainment, with as many deals completed in the year to date than all of 2017.

“A rise in admiration for sponsors has developed so far this year as sponsors invest in better activation of their rights,” said Trainor. Telecoms brands again topped the Onside list of most appealing sport sponsors for the seventh quarter in a row, with Vodafone again retaining No.1 most appealing sports sponsor.