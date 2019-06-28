‘Spirit Ambassador’ At Belfast’s Clearbox

28 Jun 2019 | 12.49 pm

Belfast creative agency Clearbox says it has become the first agency in the world to create a dedicated in-house yoga studio.

The yoga studio features landscape wall art created by local artist Stephen Whalley, doubles as a meditation room, and provides a quiet space where team members can meditate or just take some time when needed.

Clearbox has also appointed what it calls a ‘Spirit Ambassador’, responsible for overseeing the implementation of its ‘Team Spirit’ wellness strategy in the agency, with fun events, weekly team meetings and ensuring the staff are rewarded with regular treats and surprises.

Head of excellence Anna Morris (pictured, right) said: “We believe happy people create great work and we’ve spent years perfecting our ‘Smells Like Team Spirit’ strategy which is geared towards making sure Clearbox is the best possible place to work for diverse, curious, creative and passionate people.

“People worldwide are taking steps to change the way they live, work and think so it’s important for us to create an environment that supports our team’s health and wellbeing — both in and outside the office.

As well as free yoga on tap, the company has included measures to empower employees by providing access to self-care programmes aimed at improving physical and mental wellbeing. As well as a physical wellbeing component, the programmes include a custom partnership with a BACP-approved therapist who will provide counselling and life management sessions.

Clearbox, established in 2013, has offices in Belfast and Yorkshire and specialises in PR, social, and experiential activities for brands such as Amazon, Sony Mobile, Universal Pictures, Morelli’s Ice Cream and Bushmills.