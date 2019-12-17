Spire Wins NDRC Investor Showcase

17 Dec 2019 | 03.18 pm

Spire, a startup developing software solutions for vehicle rescue assistance and reporting, won the NDRC’s latest investor showcase, securing €30,000 in follow-on investment at the event this week.

Founded by Ken Morgan and Kim McKayed in 2018, Spire’s critical incident management system handles customer requirements following an incident or accident in their car, from initial call to last-mile dispatch.

The Spire platform includes mobile apps, GPS tracking and live notifications, and a dashboard to manage interactions. The software is being pitched at the automotive/insurance claims handling and facilities management sectors.

CEO Ken Morgan previously founded Cartow.ie, which provides breakdown recovery services and has worked with clients such as Allianz, FBD and ESB. He also founded and owns Garage Express, which offers breakdown and recovery services.

Ten companies pitched at the NDRC investor showcase this month, while the judges’ panel included NDRC CEO Ben Hurley and Edel Coen of Draper Esprit.

According to Hurley, Spire impressed the judges thanks in part to its scaling potential.

The NDRC is currently seeking startups for its next investment programme; further information is available at www.ndrc.ie

The 10 startups that took part in the last NDRC investor showcase of 2019 were:

RideShair – A software platform connecting passengers so they can share taxis to or from 3,000 airports globally.

Equimetrics — A health sensor can identify and amass key biometric data 24/7, year-round.

Opoplan — An automated platform for the design of new houses that produces personalised architect-quality designs delivered as 3D experiences.

Spire – SaaS platform for vehicle rescue assistance and reporting.

Head Diagnostics – Its device, iTremor, provides an objective concussion diagnosis in 10 seconds.

Sproose –On-demand services for professionals, including laundry, meal delivery and bike/shoe repairs.

FeelTect – Company has developed a connected health device that delivers compression therapy to improve healing times and reduce treatment costs of venous leg ulcers.

Voxxify – An IT Experience Management (ITXM) platform for the businesses

DX Compliance – Compliance software for B2B fintech companies.

MEG –Quality management system for the healthcare sector.

Photo: Ken Morgan (right) and Kim McKayed with Ben Hurley (left) (Pic Orla Murray/SON Photo)