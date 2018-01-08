Spike In Revenue Liquidations

08 Jan 2018 | 09.30 am

The number of court liquidator appointments rose to 63 through 2017, up 18 from 2016, and in the majority of these cases the Revenue Commissioners took the petition to wind up.

According to data from Deloitte, total corporate insolvencies in 2017 amounted to 874 last year, a 15% decline from the total in 2016.

Voluntary liquidations accounted for 535 insolvencies (61%), compared with 626 in 2016. This was followed by 247 receiverships, (28%), down from 346. Deloitte counted 29 examinership appointments, up from 15 in 2016.

Deloitte restructuring partner David Van Dessel (pictured) commented: “The drop in the level of corporate insolvencies is in line with the average rate of decrease observed over the last five years.

“Of particular interest is the doubling of examinerships. It seems that the message that this restructuring route is offering companies a real chance at survival is getting through and I hope to see this figure increase again during 2018. Half of companies who choose this route survive and that has to be a motivator for any company director.”

Van Dessel added that as the economy improves there is greater risk capital available and investors are looking for companies which have a greater propensity for recovery to invest in. “I think that is why we are seeing an increase in the take up of examinerships and such a solid success rate,” said Van Dessel. “In the UK one in seven of all corporate insolvencies going through this route, compared to one in 33 here in Ireland, so there is plenty of room for growth.”

In 2017, of the 29 examinership appointments in total, 21 have exited the process at the end of the year with 11 of the companies involved successfully returning to trading and 10 going into liquidation. Eight remain in examinership.

“This success rate is lower in comparison with 2016 when more than 70% of companies returned successfully to trading but still demonstrates that many struggling companies can return to an even keel if they attempt an examinership,” Van Dessel observed.

The service industry recorded the most insolvencies in 2017 with 391 appointments (45%). This was a big increase on 2016 when 329 appointments were recorded. In the retail sector where there were 103 insolvencies, up from 96 in the prior period.