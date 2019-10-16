Spearline Opens Waterford Office

16 Oct 2019 | 11.06 am

Technology company Spearline is to add 24 new jobs to its tally at its new office in Waterford, located in the ArcLabs Research & Innovation Centre, part of Waterford Institute of Technology.

Spearline proactively monitors telephone numbers for audio quality and connectivity across the globe. It opened a head office in Skibbereen, Co Cork, last August and, with the official opening of its office at WIT, now has has offices in Waterford, Romania and India.

Chief executive Kevin Buckley said: “We are here today in a building owned by WIT, the alma mater of many Spearliners. After today’s recruitment afternoon, we hope to add to that number and plan to continue to do so into the future. It fills us with pride to be here today in Waterford as we continue to expand Spearline.”

WIT president Prof Willie Donnelly added: “The institute is delighted Spearline has chosen to open its global sales office in ArcLabs Research and Innovation centre on the West Campus.

“Spearline was founded by WIT graduates who have rapidly grown the company on the international stage. We wish them the best of luck in their future development and look forward to extending our partnership.”

Spearline’s chief commercial officer Liam Dunne said the company had grown by 600% in four years, adding that he is “one of 11 WIT graduates on the Spearline team; we have six commercial software development graduates, including co-founders Kevin Buckley and Matthew Lawlor, the chief technology officer”.

Spearline’s platform enables enterprises and telecommunications service providers to test connectivity and quality on global telecoms networks, automatically and at volume. Spearline has conducted millions of test calls worldwide, resulting in billions of data-points. Its global network coverage operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Its clients include business sectors such as contact centres, conferencing services, and telecoms operators. The company will invest €2.9m in the expansion at its Waterford office.