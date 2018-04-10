Spearline Launches GDPR Compliance Software

10 Apr 2018 | 01.11 pm

Spearline, which claims to be the the world’s largest phone number testing software provider, has diversified its business offering with the launch of Spearline Risk and Compliance and Spearline Data Protection.

The company said its new software focuses on supporting organisations and Data Protection Officers in meeting the GDPR requirements which come in to effect on May 25.

Spearline was founded in 2003 by Kevin Buckley (CEO) and Matthew Lawlor (CTO). The company says it has added 14 new roles in the past year and plans to hirs an addition 30 staff by the end of 2018.

Spearline Data Protection is designed to enable organisations to manage privacy obligations and meet regulatory compliance Managing director Ciara Lucy commented: “We know that every organisation is unique which is why we developed an easy-to-use software tool that allows organisations to pick and choose the modules that best fit their individual needs.

“Spearline Data Protection will allow organisations to have the necessary procedures in place to detect, report and investigate a data breach as well as supporting them to meet the new GDPR regulatory requirements.

“With the appropriate compliance framework in place, not only will organisations be able to show their customers and employees that they are trustworthy and responsible, they will be in a superior position to avoid significant fines and reputational damage.”

Photo: Ciara Lucy and Kevin Buckley (Pic: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision)