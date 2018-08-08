Speakific To Merge With Speakersbase

08 Aug 2018 | 04.15 pm

Dublin startup Speakific and Belgian startup Speakersbase have announced the planned merger of their operations to offer even more international speaking opportunities.

Speakersbase is acquiring the Speakific.com online booking platform and the merged business will operate under the Speakersbase brand.

Speakific was founded by Johnny Beirne and Fergal Donlon in 2014 to take the pain out of finding that specific speaker for a specific event. It claims to be the largest speaker source in Ireland and has a large user base in the UK too.

According to Beirne: “The deal provides a major opportunity for both our services to extend our offering to speakers and showcase them to a huge range of event organisers. The public speaking landscape has changed dramatically over the last five years with events requiring more specialist speakers about a wide range of emerging topics, and yet having no efficient way to find and book them.”

The deal will increase the number of speakers on Speakersbase to just under 2,000 in over 55 countries. Johnny Beirne will represent Speakersbase and its range of professional services in Ireland and the UK.

Speakersbase was founded in 2016 by Jo Caudron, Dado Van Peteghem, David Bintein and Tom De Ruyck. The platform enables speakers to create a strong online presence and find professional services to improve their skills, as well as being professionally represented.

The platform’s search engine, ‘Call for Speakers’ function and advice from speaker ‘Matchmakers’ aims to position the service as the go-to platform for everything a speaker or event organiser might need.

Photo: Johnny Beirne (left) and Fergal Donlon