Sparkling Wares From Dublin Startup

04 Sep 2017 | 11.00 am

Jewellery startup New Romantic is hoping to carve a niche for itself in the Irish market, after recently opening its flagship store at 21 Drury Street, Dublin 2.

The business was founded by Niamh Patten and JulieAnn Fearon in 2016. Patten, the jewellery designer, has been in the business for three decades. She founded NP2, an online jewellery business and shop, in Ireland around ten years ago but shelved it when the recession hit, before returning to education.

Fearon, New Romantic’s chief operating officer, has worked with Tipperary Crystal and an online study venture in the past. She also has accreditation in gemmology.

New Romantic currently has three jewellery collections for sale, using gemstones and sterling silver, plated with gold, rose gold and rhodium. It also operates a bespoke service for privately commissioned pieces.

According to the founders, all of the metals and stones used to create New Romantic’s pieces are ethically sourced and manufactured in Italy and Greece. “I create what I like to wear and what I think the strong, confident women of today would like to wear,” Patten added.

New Romantic caters for women who take pride in their personal style; women who will never be defined by big brands. It’s for women who want to stand out from the crowd and embrace their individuality from head to toe.

Prices for New Romantic’s pieces range from €60 to €595.