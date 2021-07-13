Spar Trials Tap Technology For Donations

13 Jul 2021 | 09.50 am

Retail chain Spar is trialling a digital ‘Smart Poster’ collection solution that enables customers donate to Make-A-Wish Ireland via their mobile phones.

Using the Strikepay technology, shoppers tap their smart phones on the special posters and a web page is opened on their device.

The customer can then choose to donate directly to Make-A-Wish using the Apple or Android Pay capability on their phone or input their debit/card details directly.

The technology consists of an RFID or NFC chip embedded in a poster, strut card, sticker etc. Transaction fees are 6% on individual donations of €1 to €8 and 3% on individual donations above €9.

As a result of reduced in person charitable giving due to Covid, it is estimated that Irish charities have lost out on c.€500m over the last 15 months.

Susan O’Dwyer, chief executive of Make-A-Wish Ireland, commented: “We currently have more than 200 seriously ill children waiting for their wishes to be granted. Hopefully the public will react positively and donate using the posters.”

Oli Cavanagh, co-founder of Strikepay, added: “We’re thrilled to be part of this fantastic initiative and to see Strikepay being used in the way that it was intended – to solve a pressing issue for people and organisations that have been unintentionally impacted by our increasingly cashless society.”

Photo (l-r): Spar’s Colin Donnelly, Oli Cavanagh and Susan O’Dwyer.