Spain’s Telepizza Buys Apache Pizza

02 Mar 2018 | 12.50 pm

Spain’s Telepizza has announced the acquisition of Apache Pizza, with a cash payment of €6.7m and up to €4m in earnouts to be paid in 2018.

The takeover was finalised on 18 January 2018 and announced in Telepizza’s annual results for 2017. Telepizza’s minority partner in the deal is OKR, which operates the Burger King franchise in Ireland.

Apache has circa 130 stores in Ireland, north and south, most of them franchises. Telepizza operates more than 1,600 stores worldwide, with a combination of owned stores and franchisees, and has annual turnover of €560m.

The Apache business was owned through Inglenook Ltd by founder and managing director Robert Pendleton (39%) and his wife Emily Gore Grimes (30%), and their business partners Paul Doonan (19%) and Niall Doonan (12%).

Inglenook paid shareholders €707,000 in dividends in June 2017 and €432,000 in June 2016.

The Good Food Company Ltd, the main operating company for the business, booked a net profit of €620,000 in the year to June 2017. Year-end debtors were €2m, up from €1.5m a year earlier, and net worth at year-end was €2.3m.

Telepizza said Apache’s Ebitda in FY 2017 was €1.4m, indicating an exit multiple of 7.6x.