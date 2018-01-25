25 Jan 2018 | 12.17 pm

A ceremonial flag-raising ceremony was held today in Swords, in the grounds of the former Bristol-Myers pharma manufacturing facility. New owner SK biotek is the first South Korean pharma firm to invest in Ireland.

SK biotek announced the acquisition of the active pharmaceutical ingredients facility in Swords in June 2017 and completed the deal by year-end 2017. More than 360 staff employed on the campus transitioned to SK biotek employment from the start of this year.

SK biotek is a solely owned subsidiary of SK Group, a Top 100 Fortune 500 Global Company that employs 84,000 people worldwide, with annual revenue of nearly €100 billion.

The company plans to operate and develop Swords Campus as a stand-alone contract development manufacturing organisation, which will manufacture pharma products to specification for other pharmaceutical companies on a contract basis. SK biotek is also planning to employ more staff at its new facility.

Dr. Junku Park, CEO of SK biotek, said that Swords Campus brings with it a strong legacy and rich history, spanning more than 50 years. “We plan to enhance technological capability and manufacturing capacity, and build long-term partnerships with existing and new customers. [We] look forward to growing our presence in Swords in the coming years,” he added.

IDA Ireland is supporting SK biotek’s Swords development. Agency CEO Martin Shanahan remarked that companies like SK biotek come to Ireland because of the high-level of plant engineering capabilities and the strong pool of talent available. “SK biotek has joined a world-class ecosystem of pharmaceutical manufacturing in Ireland and they will have the full support of IDA Ireland as they grow their operations here,” said Shanahan.

Pic: Jason Clarke