South-East Lagging Further Behind

The economy of the south-east region of the country continues to fall further behind the rest of the state, according to the South East Economic Monitor prepared by staff at Waterford Institute of Technology School of Business.

A major reason for this is the fact that the region has generally lower levels of education than other regions. While Enterprise Ireland supports a fair share of jobs in the region, according to John Casey, one of the report’s authors, companies there are not very successful at accessing the agency’s competitive grants.

Casey stated: “The lower educational attainment in the region makes it very hard for the national enterprise agencies to properly support the South East, as their scheme and marketing is focused on graduates, and we have less of these in the South East.

“Higher education remains one of the main reasons for the continued poor performance of the region. New census 2016 data shows that education attainment in the South East is far below the national average and is leading to a ‘demographic donut’, with a missing generation of 20-45 years now evident in the CSO returns.”

The report, which is available here, says the South East has weaker human capital, driven by under-investment in higher education within the region. Per capita spending on education in Waterford-South East is €327 annually, against an average of €821 in the other city regions, the report claims.

“The brain drain is likely to continue to accelerate with the recently announced Ireland2040 and technological university plans, which concentrate further development of higher education in the seven universities,” the academics predict. “To stabilise the region’s population, 7,940 additional degree places are required in the region.”

Low Job Quality

The labour market in the region contracted in 2017, with 2,400 less people in work, against a national increase of 62,000. The unemployment rate in the South East has levelled off and any modest short-term decreases over the last 12 months are largely attributable to a shrinking labour force.

The region is one of only two of seven regions not to have reached the regional Action Plan for Jobs target of bringing regional unemployment to within one percentage point of the state average. The SE APJ has the ambitious aim of creating an additional 25,000 jobs by 2020, but since the plan was launched in 2015 only 5,400 net new jobs have been added.

There is also evidence of low job quality, as returns for taxes on work (PAYE, USC, and self-employed taxes) in the South East are 52% of the national average — which means that more people in the region are paid less.

The report was prepared by John Casey, lecturer in accounting at WIT, Dr Ray Griffin, lecturer in strategy, and Dr Cormac O’Keeffe, lecturer in finance.

Photo (l-r): John Casey, Dr Cormac O’Keeffe and Dr Ray Griffin