Søstrene Grene Adds Third Dublin Store

20 Jul 2018 | 10.54 am

Danish lifestyle retailer Søstrene Grene is to open its biggest store outside its home country in Dublin on August 3. The 370 square metre shop will offer a range of home interiors, small furniture, kitchen supplies, craft and DIY articles, party decorations, and more.

The name Søstrene Grene translates as ‘the Green Sisters’ and the brand is built around the characters of two sisters, Anna and Clara. The Irish franchise describes their mission as bringing “little bright moments of joy into everyday life, and lots of unique Scandinavian design for the home”.

The company now has 200 outlets in 16 countries, and offers affordable household products with a strong design theme and an understated aesthetic.

The Irish business is led by Niall and Heather Lawlor, who introduced the brand to Ireland with the first store in Dun Laoghaire in 2015 and later in Blanchardsown and Swords, with the latter shop no longer trading. The Lawlors operate on a 50/50 joint venture basis with the brand’s Danish parent.

Managing director Heather Lawlor said: “The expansion of the Søstrene Grene brand in Ireland continues with this large, centrally-located Dublin city store. We were searching for a large location to showcase our growing furniture category and ever-expanding selection of new items that arrive weekly. South Great Georges Street gives us that space, to delight and surprise our customers.”

The premises was formerly occupied by long-established music instrument retailer Waltons. Reports indicate that Sostrene Grene is a paying an annual rent of €260,000. Last February Waltons decided not to renew its lease and now concentrates trade at its branch in Blanchardstown Retail Park.