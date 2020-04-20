‘Soon’ Posters Sale To Help Charities

20 Apr 2020 | 11.56 am

Inspiring new posters of optimism, resilience, and hope have been organised by Creatives Against Covid-19 to raise funds for Women’s Aid and ISPCC Childline.

The group called on the creative industry to design and donate original designs on the theme of ‘Soon’, and they will be on sale online later this week.

The campaign is a creative collaboration between Shauna Buckley, Emma Conway, Sarah Doyle, Ryan Kavanagh, Fuchsia MacAree, Rory Simms, The Project Twins and was originated by RichardsDee.

The call-out generated c.1,200 submissions from 23 countries in just seven days. All posters will be available for purchase as prints on www.creativesagainstcovid19.com.

Spokesperson Eavan Fallon said Creatives Against Covid-19 wanted to mobilise the creative community to help raise much needed funds for women and children who are suffering and in need.

“We want to come together as a creative force and use our collective imagination and skills to design posters of hope, optimism and resilience,” said Fallon. “The posters have been created and donated by illustrators, designers, artists, photographers, typographers and writers.

“Social isolation is more dangerous for women and children living in the reality of abusive relationships. Trapped inside without the sanctuary of work or school, these people need our help now.

“ISPCC Childline are already reporting a 30% increase in vulnerable children seeking help and advice on online. Equally, Women’s Aid are deeply concerned about the safety of women and children affected by domestic abuse during this pandemic.”

