Sony’s Neckband To Make Home Working Easier

07 Jul 2021 | 08.46 am

Sony says it’s out to make home working a lot more comfortable with its new wireless neckband speaker, a device that rests on your shoulders and allows you to take conference calls, listen to music and walk around in total comfort.

The SRS-NB10, says the company, is lightweight and comfortable, designed for all-day wear and with up to 20 hours of battery life, and will make hearing easier with its ‘Precise Voice Pickup’ technology.

“The SRS-NB10 features a full-range speaker unit, angled upward so sound is optimised for your ears alone. Passive radiators at the back of the unit boosts the bass to ensure the sound is well balanced,” says Sony. ““You’ll hear every word clearly with low volumes, even with others in the room, so you don’t need to worry about distracting colleagues, roommates or family.

“Two high-quality directional (beam-forming) microphones, combined with advanced audio signal processing means that the SRS-NB10 minimises feedback and echo, whilst delivering crystal clear voice quality to the person on the call.”

The device can connect two devices simultaneously via Bluetooth, such as a laptop and smartphone. “If a business call comes in on your laptop while you’re listening to music on your smartphone, you can take the call by clicking a button on the left side of the neckband, and once the call is over, it’s back to your favourite playlist automatically.”

The SRS-NB10 will be available from September at about €150.