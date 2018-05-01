01 May 2018 | 10.00 am

Sony has boosted its external solid-state drive (SSD) range with a new SL-E series. The storage device series prioritises compactness and speed, and will be available from May 2018.

Sony says that the SL-E series was designed with architects, engineers and researchers in mind. The SSDs are smaller than a credit card and provide up to 960GB of storage.

The devices are equipped with reversible USB Type-C ports for connection to all the latest mobile technology, as well as standard-A cables. That means that the SSDs should be able to easily connect with most devices, be they Macs, Windows PCs, Android smartphones or tablets.

Data transfer speeds of up to 540MB/s (read) and 520MB/s (write) provide for fast backups, quick checks and retouching of images, Sony suggests, with photographers in mind.

The SL-E drive utilises flash memory with no moving parts inside, which increases the device’s shockproof capability. The drive also contains ENC DataVault Lite software for security.

The 240GB model will be priced at approximately €169; the 480GB model should set you back around €289; and the 960GB model will be priced at €499. All three will be available from this month.