Something’s Buzzing At Conway Communications

The pandemic has brought some monumental shifts but for some it has not been all bad. Conway Communications is set to create a buzz in 2021 as newly transformed THE HIVE Agency

Over the last 15 years, Kerryann Conway and her team have built a well-established and a well-respected strategic public relations agency. During 2020 its portfolio expanded and it is now a trusted communications partner with multinationals like Twitter; one of Ireland’s biggest semi-state organisations, Dublin Bus; global luxury brands including Moet Hennessy and Peroni; and Ireland’s top creatives and independent festivals including St Patrick’s Festival and Macnas.

According to CEO, Kerryann Conway media relations and strategic communications are still the bedrock of the agency’s services. “At our core we have an instinct for what makes a good story.

“We work with clients to conceive their story across the PR spectrum of employer branding, corporate responsibility, new product launches etc. We craft it, shape it and share it across all platforms including social media, influencer engagement, digital advertising, sponsorship, experiential and of course media relations. We collaborate with the best brains and coolest creatives in the country and maximise our network for the benefit of our clients.”

THE HIVE Agency team are early adopters, shaping campaigns with consumer insights, emerging trends and new technologies including data-driven PR evaluation systems to impress the most cynical boardrooms.

“Communications has changed and so have we. THE HIVE is a better reflection of who we are and where we are going. With our brilliant clients, unmatched network, solid foundations and talented team, we are ready to create a buzz in 2021,” said Kerryann.

Conway Communications were Winners of the PRII Excellence Consumer PR Award (2019) for the Dublin Bus Pride Campaign 2018.

