SoloPep Wins ‘One to Watch’ Award

20 Jun 2019 | 11.48 am

Kevin O’Sullivan, founder of SoloPep, has won the ‘One to Watch’ award at Enterprise Ireland’s Big Ideas 2019 pitching competition.

SoloPep was one of 12 investor-ready startups to pitch their new technology solutions to investors at EI’s annual showcase of star-up innovation emerging from higher education institutes.

Solopep is a spin-out company from the University of Limerick that has developed the world’s first disposable OPEP devices to deliver airway clearance therapy.

OPEP devices are used to remove excess secretions from the respiratory tract, reduce mucus plugging in the small airways, and to improve gas exchange in patients with hypersecretory diseases.

Currently, reusable OPEP devices require rigorous daily cleaning to prevent colonisation with potentially harmful pathogens, placing an undue burden and risk on both patients and care-givers..

Up to 40 minutes a day can be spent on cleaning OPEP devices for those at highest risk of infection.

According to O’Sullivan (pictured): “Our patent protected mechanism allows us to deliver safe, effective airway clearance to patients with Cystic Fibrosis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or bronchiectasis in a disposable device.

“In comparison to other devices, Solopep delivers the same mechanical performance but in the smallest form factor of any product already on the market. This affords patients greater discretion to carry out airway clearance whenever and wherever it is required.

“Ideally suited to the acute or home setting, Solopep is a cost effective and safe way to deliver airway clearance therapy to patients whether it’s for a day, a month, or a lifetime,” O’Sullivan added.

