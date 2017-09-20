Solar Pump Solutions Wins Innovation Award

20 Sep 2017 | 12.16 pm

A company that makes solar-powered water pumping systems has taken the overall winner title in the Innovation Arena Awards at the National Ploughing Championship, while its founder, Brian Davis, took home the medal for Young Innovator.

Solar Pump Solutions’ pumps can operate in any remote location, pumping water at high pressure without needing access to the power grid. The product comes ready to go and requires minimal installation.

This year’s Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena, in conjunction with the National Ploughing Association and the Irish Farmers Journal, features innovative agri-related products from 69 Irish agri companies, including new machinery and software solutions that save time and increase efficiency in the agricultural sector.

The Innovation Arena showcases agri-tech innovations to a global market. More than 100 buyers from global regions including the US, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Africa and Europe, will visit the arena during the championships to see the best of Irish agri-tech capability.

Out of 150 applications to exhibit, 69 were selected as finalists in the awards competition. Of these, eight are spinout research projects, 11 are established companies and 45 are new startups. The total prize fund this year is more than €70,000, including the top prize of €15,000 for the most innovative startup, which went to Solar Pump Solutions.

The other award winners included:

Agri-Engineering Startup: Remote Signals Agri-Engineering Large Established Company: Keenan Agri-Engineering SME: Samco Agricultural Manufacturing Agri-Technology Startup: OneClick Accounts Agri-Technology Established Company: Equilume Agri-Environmental: Ozone Industries Safety Award: Safe-Shaft Systems International Award: Agrispeed

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh said: “We are delighted to partner again with Enterprise Ireland on the exceptional Innovation Arena as it makes a welcome return to Ploughing, with ground-breaking technologies and cutting-edge ideas that will amaze. It really is a great opportunity for all innovators and companies to enhance Ireland’s reputation across the world, to deliver world class agri-tech products.”



Photo: Minister Frances Fitzgerald (left) and Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland. (Pic: Karl Hussey / Fennell Photogaphy)