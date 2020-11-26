Solar AdTek Partners With Vivid Edge

26 Nov 2020 | 10.48 am

Solar AdTek has created a new funding model in partnership with Vivid Edge which it says will yield energy savings and carbon reductions across all its outdoor advertising offerings.

The partnership will mean that Solar AdTek’s outdoor advertising customers will get the benefit of energy savings and carbon reductions by unlocking funding to facilitate green energy projects.

Vivid Edge is a climate action impact business at NovaUCD that supports large organisations to implement energy efficiency retrofit projects, using a service model.

The company funds 100% of the fully installed project, including materials, labour and ancillary costs, charging a monthly service fee from the customer once installed. This enables these to implement more energy efficiency projects without using their capital budgets.

Solar AdTek develops solar-powered LED lighting for outdoor advertising displays such as bus shelters and billboards where it is expensive or impossible to connect to the grid.

According to the company, with rail, bus, tram stations and airports all quiet due to Covid-19, now is an ideal time to retrofit lighting in advertising displays as any disturbance would be minimised. This would result in immediate cost savings in energy and maintenance. Savings of up to 80% in energy costs can be made by changing lighting in existing advertising display sites, according to Solar Adtek.

Chief executive Eoin O’Broin said: “We are delighted to be able to offer our customers this innovative service model from Vivid Edge. Our belief is that the combination of Solar AdTek’s expertise in solar and lighting technologies combined with this approach can bring real savings to our clients as well as enhancing their advertising displays.”

Vivid Edge chief executive Tracy O’Rourke added: “This partnership is very exciting, as it will provide clients with a way to accelerate their climate action plans with Solar AdTek, from planning to installation with no up-front payments.

“As service charges don’t apply until energy savings are being made, projects can be self-funding from day one. This is a very smart way to be energy efficient without needing capital.”

Photo: Eoin O’Broin and Tracy O’Rourke