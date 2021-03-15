Software To Cut Customs Clearance Delays

15 Mar 2021 | 10.11 am

Irish business Cantec Group has developed a software system to help automate customs clearance processes, which it said will businesses cut the time required to manage goods imports and exports to the UK post-Brexit.

Due to be launched later this month, Cantec’s software will let businesses and custom clearance agents fully automate the process. As a result of Brexit, there has been a sharp rise in customs clearance activity. According to Revenue, 1.8 million customs clearance declarations were processed in January 2021 alone, compared with 1.6 million declarations in the whole of 2020.

Cantec Group provides integrated software and hardware solutions, including managed print, graphic design and document management. Founded in 1994, Cantec merged with SmartOffice Technology in 2020. The group has offices in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Mullingar and Galway.

Cantec has called in minister for foreign affairs Simon Coveney to promote the launch of its new software via a virtual event being held on March 29 at 11am.

Speaking ahead of the software system’s launch, Cantec Group managing director Greg Tuohy said that businesses are now facing more border formalities as a result of Brexit. “Over the past year at Cantec Group, we have been working to develop a software system that will allow businesses to save up to 15 to 20 minutes per individual declaration,” Tuohy added.

Paul Towler, technical operations director with the SmartOffice Technology division of Cantec Group, said that demand was already high for the custom clearance automation software. “It is particularly important that we provide simple and sustainable solutions that are easily embedded in the company’s processes for many years to come.”

Photo: (l-r) Cantec Group’s Paul Towler, Greg Tuohy and Eadaoin Carrick, with minister for foreign affairs Simon Coveney (Pic: Darragh Kane)