Softcat Planning 18 Hires In Dublin

16 Dec 2019 | 09.28 am

UK IT services company Softcat plc says it plans to add 18 new jobs at its Irish headquarters in Dun Laoghaire.

Softcat is the largest technology reseller in the UK, with annual turnover of £990m in the year to July 2019. Operating profit was £85m and the group employs 1,300 people.

The company opened its first non-UK office in south Dublin in August 2018, and offers expertise in hybrid cloud, digital workspace, IT intelligence and cyber security.

The company is recruiting for technical roles, especially in the areas of cloud and IT security, as well as sales positions.

Softcat holds top level accreditations with IT vendors such as HP, Microsoft, Dell EMC, Check Point, Citrix, IBM and Adobe.

Charles Harman (pictured), Ireland Country Manager, stated: “The past 12 months have been a huge success for Softcat in the Irish market. Capitalising on new opportunities has been key to Softcat’s sustained success and we’re excited to add to our talented Irish team to ensure continued growth here.

“Ireland represents a great recruitment opportunity, with a highly skilled workforce and a vibrant tech scene,” Harman added.