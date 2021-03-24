Social Justice Ireland Calls For Fundamental Change

24 Mar 2021 | 10.36 am

Social Justice Ireland says that returning to the previous ‘normal’ after the pandemic would mean failure, and that it is high time for a new social contract.

Its just-published Social Justice Matters: 2021 Guide to a Fairer Ireland : “Covid-19 has exposed and exacerbated weaknesses that already existed in Irish society: a totally inadequate supply of social housing; a two-tier healthcare system; climate change; growing inequality; homelessness; and environmental goals not being met, to name but a few.”

Fundamental changes are required if Ireland is to address these challenges, it says, as building a better future is meaningless unless ‘better’ means fairer, more just and, therefore, more equal.

Chief executive Dr Seán Healy (pictured) said: “A new social contract is needed and it can be developed and delivered. In responding to Covid-19, government made the changes required to protect both society and the economy. Changes, some of which were dramatic, were delivered.

“The common good featured prominently in planning and delivery. The state, the only institution with the required capacity to address the pandemic, expanded to meet the challenge. This is in stark contrast to the approach taken after 2008. Yes, mistakes were made. But lessons were learned; protecting jobs, services and a minimum standard of living were priorities. Now is the time to build on this progress.”

Fair Recovery

Economic and social analyst Colette Bennett commented: “The framework for a new social contract should focus on delivering five key outcomes: (1) a thriving economy, (2) decent infrastructure and services, (3) just taxation, (4) good governance and (5) environmental, social and economic sustainability. Such a framework would deliver a fair recovery and improve the quality of life for all.

“A new social contract would view public services as investments rather than liabilities, look for ways to make labour markets less insecure, redesign redistribution for the modern world and really tackle the problems of inequality. Covid-19 has demonstrated that our public services and social welfare supports are essential assets when faced with an unprecedented crisis.”

Among the proposals in the report are the introduction of a social housing target of 20% of all housing by the year 2030, up from 9% at present; a minimum social floor of income and services below which nobody in society should fall; integrated training and labour market programmes; and a major investment programme, with particular attention to the problem of youth unemployment.

Additional resources in the healthcare system must be deployed in a way which delivers the transformation of the health service in line with Sláintecare, says the report. “This requires increasing the availability and quality of Primary Care and Social Care services and the full roll-out of the Community Health Networks. Government must also institute long-term planning and investment in the sector in order to meet impending demographic changes,” it adds.

“In order to begin to address the impact of lost learning on students at all levels in the past twelve months increased resources and reduced class sizes are required. In order to mitigate the impact on those most vulnerable, government must make the improvement of educational outcomes for pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds and disadvantaged communities a policy priority.

Progress Index

“To promote the sustainability agenda and meet our climate targets in a fair way we need a new National Index of Progress encompassing environmental and social indicators of progress as well as economic ones. We need a comprehensive mitigation and transition programme to support communities and individuals in the transition to a low carbon society together with a Just Transition Dialogue structure at regional and national level.

“In order to ensure that rural Ireland is not left behind as we deal with the impact of Covid-19, Brexit, climate change and the digital transition, investment in services and infrastructure in the regions must be prioritised. High speed broadband, an integrated, accessible and flexible rural transport network and integrated supports for rural entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises and SMEs are a must.”

To pay for all this, SJI proposes an increased overall tax take. That would involve, among other measures, continuing to increase the minimum effective tax rates on earners with incomes above €125,000, restoration of the 80% windfall tax on the profits generated from land rezonings, and negotiating an EU-wide common agreement on minimum corporate taxation rates. The lobby group believes that the rate in Ireland should increase from 12.5% to 17.5%.

The SJI report runs to 416 pages and is available in full here.