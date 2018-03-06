Social Innovation Fund Seeks To Raise €4m

06 Mar 2018 | 10.22 am

Social Innovation Fund Ireland plans to raise a further €4m from philanthropic donations this year. Funds raised will be matched by money from the Dormant Accounts Fund. SIFI said it has secured over €6m in donations in the last two years.

Chairman Terence O’Rourke said: “To date, SIFI has opened seven issue-based calls for applications including an Education Fund, a Healthy Communities Fund, Resilient Communities Fund, and THINKTECH — focused on technology-driven social innovations. SIFI has backed 31 social innovations all around the country in the last two years, including innovations by Foodcloud, Galway Community Circus, and Focus Ireland.

“SIFI has partnered with blue chip companies such as Google, Mason Hayes & Curran, Medtronic, and most recently IPB Insurance to finance these funds, with their contributions matched by the Department of Rural and Community Development through the Dormant Accounts Funds.”

The agency has beefed up its management team with two new appointments. Pádraic Vallely (pictured) will join as business development manager, while John Evoy, founder of the Irish Men’s Sheds Association, has been appointed appointed social enterprise development manager. Vallely joins from the Cork Foundation, a philanthropic organisation funding social enterprise projects.

SIFI’s Social Enterprise Development Fund, Youth Mental Health Fund, Youth Education Fund, and Engage & Educate Funds are all open for applications now via its website.