Social Enterprise Fund Invites Funding Applications

18 Jan 2019 | 02.20 pm

The Social Enterprise Development Fund has invited applications for funding this year, with a closing date of January 25.

The €1.6m Fund was set up last year by Social Innovation Fund Ireland, and Local Authorities Ireland, and over two years will provide funding and supports to social enterprises from across the country. The fund is financed by the Department of Rural and Community Development from the Dormant Accounts, and IPB Insurance.

Chief executive Deirdre Mortell said: “Imagine a social enterprise employing four or five people in every one of the 1,000 towns and villages in Ireland — small changes create viable sustainable communities. With this in mind, we’re looking forward to working with a new group of social enterprises in 2019.”

Sharon Fitzpatrick, who co-founded 2018 beneficiary Meals4Health, said the money and mentorship were the key to her company’s journey from idea to startup to growing firm.

“Our funding and mentorship have been key to helping us develop from innovative idea to startup and onwards to growth,” she said. “The Accelerator programme has been powerful — an intense six months of workshop training, honing leadership and communication skills, and building valuable connections with fellow social enterprises. We have grabbed every opportunity with both hands to put the building blocks for growth in place in order to reach every community in Ireland.”

The eight social enterprises that received funding in 2018 are:

The Shona Project developed online modules which are being piloted in four schools with positive feedback. The also held their first “Rise” conference in Waterford with 350 TY girls hearing from several inspirational women.

O’Cualann Co-housing Alliance has received planning permission and notice of the disposal of land by Dublin City Council, to build 39 affordable housing units

MyMind, which provides affordable and accessible mental health services, opened its fifth centre in Dublin 8 and held more than 200 counselling sessions in its first month.

Sensational Kids opened a second centre in Clonakilty in County Cork and has wrapped up more than 100 therapy appointments in the first six weeks (speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, and play therapy) and received planning permission for a third centre in Claremorris, Co Mayo.

Social Farming Ireland continued to grow, hosting 300 participants on 80 farms in 25 counties.

Sailing into Wellness assisted 118 recovery clients. That number is expected to more than double in 2019.

GROWBox had a successful launch, with 500 families starting to grow their own food and an appearance on the Late Late Toy Show.

Meals4Health has formulated a viable business strategy and has launched a unique service, producing and delivering fresh ready meals directly to older people at home, the first of its kind in Ireland.

To apply, visit the SIFI site here.

Pic: Jason Clarke