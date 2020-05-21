Snappers Want Covid Payment Extension

21 May 2020 | 02.33 pm

Photographers and videographers are seeking a time extension to the pandemic unemployment payment.

The Irish Professional Photographers and Videographers Association says that two-thirds of its members have had to close their businesses completely since the outbreak began, with the balance operating a scaled-back service.

Those affected include sports, family, music, wedding and event photographers and videographers. According to the association, 90% of members have suffered a 75% or greater decline in revenue, with 66% having received no revenue at all since the outbreak began.

President Kevin Kheffache (pictured) said: “While we fully support the actions of the government and agree with them for safety of our members and the public, the impact that it’s having on our members is catastrophic.

“As the economy begins to reopen and the nation opens up, we’re calling for a time extension to the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment, specifically for those who will be unable to return to work until much later in the year.

“The majority of our members are self-employed and in the case of professionals who support the portraiture, press, commercial and wedding industry it is very unlikely that they will be allowed to work in social settings at any meaningful level in the short to medium term.”

More than half of association members, at 55%, expect to continue dealing with a decline in their revenue for at least the next six months, if not longer.

Kheffache concluded: “In its 71-year existence, the members of the IPPVA have never been faced with such difficult circumstances. It is hoped that by adhering to the government restrictions — and with enough clarity and support — that photographers and videographers across Ireland will be able to recover their businesses and resume capturing some of our nation’s most cherished moments in the very near future.”