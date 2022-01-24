Snapfix Completes €1.75m Funding Round

24 Jan 2022 | 11.01 am

Snapfix has announced completion of a €1.75m funding round, backed by Sator Grove Holdings in the US.

Snapfix was founded in 2019 by Paul McCarthy and global customers including Hilton, Marriott, Radisson, OCS and DHL.

According to McCarthy (pictured): “The management and maintenance of buildings is a massive global problem. Snapfix is mobile first, with a relentless focus on simplicity, instantly turning every building into a ‘smart building’.”

“Snapfix is delighted to be part of the Sator Grove team. We are perfectly aligned with Sator Grove’s principles and long term thinking. We look forward to tackling the global opportunity, and making an impact on the world.”

Paul Buser, co-CEO of Sator, commented: “We back ambitious and edifying companies, and Snapfix is executing a vision to empower people around the world to do their daily work with more joy, simplicity and effectiveness. Over time, we believe the reach of the company and its products is almost limitless.”

Barry Brennan of CapF9 Ventures provided corporate finance advice to Snapfix, while Alan O’Driscoll and Laura Melody Moran of Flynn O’Driscoll Solicitors acted as legal advisors.