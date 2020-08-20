Smurfit Paintings Up For Auction

20 Aug 2020 | 01.50 pm

The Royal Hibernian Academy in Dublin will host an exhibition of works to be included in Sotheby’s annual Irish art sale in London in September.

A total of 60 items, including 18 works from Michael Smurfit’s collection, will be shown, featuring artists such as Jack B Yeats and Gerard Dillon as well as a strong selection by contemporary artists.

Among the paintings being sold by the packaging tycoon is Louis le Brocquy’s Travelling Woman with Newspaper (pictured), purchased by the businessman for a record price by Sotheby’s 20 years ago.

Outside Smurfit’s collection, Yeats’s Kerry Fisherman and Gerard Dillon’s The Dreamer are standouts.

The Yeats family are also using the occasion to bring in some folding stuff, putting up for sale works on paper by John Butler Yeats, a selection of watercolour and ink drawings by Jack B Yeats, and a portrait of PS O’Hegarty by Harry Kernoff.

The RHA preview will run from August 27 to 30. Viewing is by ticket only, available from Eventbrite here.

The works will then be shown from Sept. 4 to 8 at Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries in London. The auction is on September 9, and Sotheby’s expects to realise at least €3,500,000 from the auction.

The catalogue is available here, with some images available here.