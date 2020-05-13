Smurfit Kappa Launches Covid Distancing Products

13 May 2020 | 10.41 am

Smurfit Kappa has launched a range of products aimed at businesses and schools to help them comply with safety guidelines as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease.

The paper packaging company said that its Safe Portfolio includes wall dividers, desk and work station separators, hygiene stations, point-of-sale screens and safety signage, all made from corrugated paper/cardboard.

Among the new products is the SafeShield desk protector, which sits in between desks to protect users. The product was first produced in France, where schools are reopening this week after two months.

“We worked with professors from several schools to create exactly the right product that will protect children and young people in an unobtrusive manner,” said Jean-Christophe Bugeon, CEO of Smurfit Kappa France.

The company’s workplace dividers are also in use among businesses in Ireland and abroad. Eddie Fellows, CEO of Smurfit Kappa UK and Ireland, said that the business is working with other companies to help them make the necessary social distancing changes.

“I’m proud of our design team, which has been very quick to turn around these products just in time for when businesses are making the changes they need to open their doors again,” Fellows added.

In April, it was reported that Smurfit Kappa had scrapped its plans to pay out more than €190m in dividends as the Covid-19 restrictions took hold.