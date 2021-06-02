Smoove, Hansum, And Brotherly Love

02 Jun 2021 | 10.50 am

Rolling Covid lockdowns, losing your job, a tough struggle — and out of it all come not one but two food service startups at Cork’s Marina Market, set up by two brothers.

Colin and Philip Ryan (pictured) both worked in the hospitality sector for many years. Both were forced to close their doors due to the pandemic. And now both have started up separate businesses alongside each other, opening units in the market on Centre Park Road.

Colin’s enterprise is a rotisserie chicken outlet called Hansum, while nearby Philip has opened a unit serving ice creams, waffles, smoothies and milkshakes, called Smoove.

Between them, the brothers have 35 years experience in the hospitality sector. When lockdown number three was implemented, they decided to try their hands at something new.

Colin Ryan said: “Most of my friends and family also work in the service industry and I think we were all finding the rolling lockdowns really tough. While it was fun for a while, the novelty wore off pretty quickly. I decided to use the opportunity of being unemployed during the pandemic to put my time to good use and create my own brand.”

Philip added: “Colin came to me one day and told me about his idea and asked if I could give him a hand setting up his rotisserie. We spent a few weeks working on his unit behind the scenes in the Marina Market. I really loved the vibe down there and I suppose I got ‘container envy’, so I decided to take the plunge and open up my own unit.”

The brothers come from food royalty, as their grandfather Seán Ryan opened Ireland’s first Michelin-starred restaurant, the Arbutus Lodge, in 1971, where their father Michael and uncle Declan were the head chefs.

Michael went on to open Isaac’s Restaurant, now a staple on the Irish foodie scene for 30 years, and Declan owns Ryan’s Arbutus Breads.

And they’re not immune to having a little insurance while Smoove and Hansum get off the ground. Colin has slipped back into the business as general manager of the Oyster Bar on Patrick Street, while Philip has taken over the helm at the family business on McCurtin Street, Isaacs Restaurant.