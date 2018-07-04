Smithwick’s Brewery To Become Abbey Quarter

04 Jul 2018 | 01.42 pm

The former Smithwick’s Brewery site in Kilkenny is to be turned into a new ‘urban quarter’ in the heart of the city called the Abbey Quarter.

The 10-acre site, now owned by Kilkenny Co Council, will include almost 60,000 sq m of mixed use residential, commercial, retail, education and civic spaces, public landscaped spaces — including a new 2.5 acre public plaza/urban park at St Francis Abbey — a linear park along the banks of the River Nore, and refurbishment of the old brewhouse to provide almost 4,450 sq m of grade A office space.

The project will be supported by €12.3m in public funds, a development loan from the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund.

Co Kilkenny chief executive Colette Byrne said: “This is an exceptional opportunity for Kilkenny. Abbey Quarter is a unique city centre site beside the River Nore, nestled between the imposing Kilkenny Castle and the 12th century St Canice’s Cathedral. The redevelopment of the brewhouse and Mayfair will be complemented by investment in high quality public realm by Kilkenny County Council. The new public spaces will become the backdrop to the many renowned Kilkenny Festivals.

“There will be a total investment of over €17m on the site in the next 18-24 months. This, coupled with investment of over €11m in infrastructure to open up a new neighbourhood for up to 3,000 housing units, schools, parks and other local amenities, only 10 minutes from Abbey Quarter, make this a really positive time for Kilkenny city.”

The Abbey Quarter will be completed on a phased basis, commencing with the brewhouse and the Mayfair — almost 6,000 sq m. The brewhouse will be the first building to be developed and will provide three separate floors (average 1,480 sq m) or up to 12 office suites varying from 302 sq m to 480 sq m.

Originally the centre of brewing operations, it is located beside the old abbey and fronts on to Horse Barrack Lane.

The Mayfair, originally built as a ballroom, will offer almost 1,540 sq m of flexible office space and will form a gateway to the Abbey Quarter. The north side of the building is close to the old city walls which followed the river Breagagh.

Lisney, which is the agent for the project, says the project is already attracting attention from “businesses looking to provide their employees with something more than just a place to work”.