Smith & Williamson Appoints Associate Directors

19 Mar 2020 | 08.53 am

Financial and investment advice firm Smith & Williamson has appointed two associate directors.

Ashling Maguire’s new position involves assurance and business services. She joined Smith & Williamson as an audit trainee in 2014 and has worked with clients in many sectors including automotive, hospitality, distribution, pharmaceuticals, aircraft leasing, not-for-profits and charities, and sporting and membership bodies.

Carl Donnelly (pictured) has been appointed associate director business tax services. He provides advice on company reconstructions, transactions, family owned private companies, and employee global mobility.

Managing director professional services Paul Wyse said: “The expertise and client experience that Carl brings to the team will enable us to deliver quality client results – and even better services beyond the high bar that we have already set.

“We are also promoting Ashling to the well-deserved position of associate director. Watching our team members grow their experience and improve skill-sets is exemplified in Ashling, who has quickly become an invaluable member of our management team.”