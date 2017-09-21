SMEs Trading Abroad Boost Growth Online

21 Sep 2017 | 04.27 pm

A majority of SMEs trading abroad have boosted revenues by using online methods to sell abroad, according to Facebook’s global Future of Business survey, and most say that more than 75% of their foreign sales depend on online tools.

The survey, carried out by Facebook in tandem with the World Bank and the OECD, provides insight into the attitudes of nearly 50,000 global SMEs and the economic environment in which they operate. It notes that Ireland is number three in the top 10 countries where SMEs report the largest effects on revenues of online tools in selling abroad.

Seven out of ten Irish exporting SMEs have increased their revenues using online tools. More than half of them say that three-quarters of their international sales depend on online tools, according to the Facebook survey.

Businesses that trade internationally are more confident in the current state of their business, and are also more likely to increase jobs:

57% of traders and 53% of non-traders are positive about their current business state

28% of traders and 16% of non-traders report having hired employees in the last 6 months

37% of traders and 28% of non-traders anticipate hiring employees in the next 6 months

For exporting SMEs, international trade is the core of their success. Among this group, 43% report that more than 25% of their revenue comes from international trade.

Globally, SMEs attribute growth in revenue, resources, and employee numbers to their use of online tools to trade internationally:

28% of SMEs say online tools have allowed them increase employee numbers

38% have been able to increase their investment in equipment

42% of SMEs have expanded their business

58% agree that online tools for selling internationally has increased revenue.

Ciaran Quilty (pictured), vice president of SME/EMEA at Facebook, commented: “As small businesses seek to scale globally, the 2017 Future of Business Survey reveals the integral role that online and mobile tools play in their ability to trade across borders. Businesses using digital tools and trading internationally are more confident, growing faster and increasing jobs.”

However, international trade is not without its challenges. Globally, the survey reports that ‘securing business partners’ is the biggest challenge to those trading internationally. The other main export barriers included market access limitations , different regulations in other countries and customs regulations.

Pic: Robbie Reynolds Photography