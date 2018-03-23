SMEs Offered Strategic Design Assistance

23 Mar 2018 | 05.15 pm

The Design and Crafts Council of Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices have launched Design4Growth, a scheme to encourage micro and small enterprises in the south-east to use strategic design in developing their business.

Design4Growth aims to support micro and small enterprises to grow by using design strategically, and involves a panel of design strategists working with the participating companies to identify ways in which design can improve their business. The programme offers over €10,000 in design and business supports.

It’s funded by the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation and will be led by the DCCoI in partnership with the LEO network in Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford.

Karen Hennessy (pictured), Design Council chief executive, commented: “Working in partnership with other agencies in promoting the early adoption of design is central to our strategy. Design4Growth assists participating businesses in identifying practical ways in which design can enhance their product or service, boosting their potential to expand and successfully compete in international markets.”

Sixty businesses in the South East region will have the opportunity to attend information sessions providing an overview of the strategic value of design in business. Up to 20 of these companies will then be invited to work with a design advisor to undertake a design audit. The design audit will help to identify core business challenges that a strategic design approach could resolve.

Ten businesses will then be chosen to undertake a series of workshops and one-to-one sessions working directly with a design strategist. The 10 businesses can apply for design vouchers to a maximum value of €2,500 for design services to implement the brief developed in Stage 3 and receive continuing advice at this stage from the design strategist.

Two information sessions for companies in the region are planned for Thursday 18 April, one in Carlow at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, and one in Waterford at the Medieval Museum, and companies in the region which employ three or more people are invited to attend.