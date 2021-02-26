SMEs Have Increased Role In Education

26 Feb 2021 | 09.13 am

Small businesses are playing an increasing role in supporting education in local communities, particularly for underserved students, according to a report from the Global Business Coalition for Education.

The global study examined businesses in 18 countries and found that SMEs are helping millions of children via mentoring, tutoring, scholarships, support to after-school programs, financial contributions, and pro bono support.

According to executive director Justin van Fleet (pictured) “SMEs can have a big impact by being the bridge between education and employment and provide better opportunities for children and youth globally”.

Van Fleet added that the report, An Untapped Force for Global Education, highlights many success stories, from a sock retailer in the United States and a gas supplier for households in Nigeria, to a digital ticket broker in Australia and soap manufacturer in India, who every day are doing their part to improve education globally.

But while many small business leaders are eager to make a difference in their community, prepare the next generation for the future, attract young people to their line of work, or simply give back to the world, they often face challenges.

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation in education and provides even more opportunities for business to get involved even as they see their own business models shifting to address to the new realities.

Bridging The Gap

As countries and communities look towards economic recovery, the report highlights how SMEs should be part of the solution to bridge the gap between education and employment. It recommends easy steps to get involved, such as learning from other businesses’ experiences, working with suppliers or client companies, or supporting out-of-school programmes like sports or music classes.

Van Fleet said that, on the back of the report, small business leaders are already signing up to a global pledge to support education in their communities.

“We hope that this report inspires other small businesses leaders to find ways to support education for children in their community and strengthen public education. It is good for young people — and also good for business.”

Among the many companies and organisations already supporting education in Ireland are law firm A&L Goodbody, Breedon Cement, the Business in the Community Ireland network and its participating companies, and Horse Racing Ireland.