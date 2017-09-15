15 Sep 2017 | 03.45 pm

Confidence is high in Ireland’s SME sector, with the majority of managers positive but cautious, according to a survey carried out by Electric Ireland.

The 2017 Electric Ireland Smart Business Report queried 100 SME business owners and decision-makers about their sentiment, skilled staff, work-life balance, Brexit and cost savings.

When asked about the future of Ireland’s SME sector, the outlook was positive, with 59% of business owners and leaders predicting an ‘improvement.’ A small minority of those asked (8%) were gloomy, describing today’s SME landscape as ‘declining’.

When asked more specifically about their own business’s future prospects, the outlook was even more positive — 78% said they felt ‘optimistic’ or ‘very optimistic’ about their future.

Skills Shortage

The paucity of skilled staff in Ireland is still a challenge for business, Electric Ireland found. When asked about the biggest challenges they face, finding staff with the right skills comes up on top, with 28% of surveyed SMEs listing it as their number one challenge.

The second biggest concern (18%) is ‘Brexit/political uncertainty’ and the third most common concern (16%) amongst SME leaders was ‘red tape/over-regulation’. Other key challenges include cash flow (13%), funding and access to credit (7%), and new emerging technology (6%).

The report also shows that there is a split between those who find it hard to maintain a work-life balance (38%) and those who are satisfied that they have achieved it (42%). When asked if they worry about work when they’re not in work, 53% claim to do so. A more relaxed 35% of respondents claim not to worry when they’re not in work.

The majority of SME leaders (60%) won’t let work get in the way of family and friends’ events. However, there’s still one-third of the survey base (33%) that admits to missing out on family or friends’ events due to work.

SME Needs

The needs of SMEs are varied, but cost saving tops the list. In order of popularity, these were the key areas SMEs would like support on:

1: Help SMEs lower business costs (31%)

2: Improve job mobility by supplying grants for reskilling and upskilling (20%)

3: Improve access and affordability of quality childcare to free up workforce (16%)

4: Facilitate SMEs using trust-based work permit schemes to access foreign talent in Ireland (10%)

5: Rebalance innovation supports towards direct grants (away from R&D tax credits) (9%)

6: Take supervisory measures to manage the rise of property prices and commercial rents (8%)

7: Address the gender pay gap (6%)

While Brexit is listed as SMEs’ second biggest concern, when asked specifically about their outlook for Brexit, the response is quite mixed. An optimistic 31% of those asked think that Brexit will actually be good for business.

However, a slightly larger proportion of business leaders (36%) don’t think that Brexit (and/or international trade changes) will positively impact on their business. The remaining 33% are undecided, indicating that it’s still too early to predict the impact of Brexit on today’s SME.

Padraig O hIceadha, head of business markets at Electric Ireland, said that the report gave his firm an in-depth, current understanding of the reality of the challenges that today’s SME’s face.

“The findings of the report highlight the need for cost saving measures. Our ‘Big Bonus for Small Business’ is designed to deliver on that need. Ultimately, we’re here to support Irish businesses by offering solutions that are smarter for business.”

