SMBC Aviation Capital In Gallery Linkup

25 Nov 2017 | 10.57 am

SMBC Aviation Capital, a leading aircraft leasing company, has signed up as a corporate partner for the National Gallery of Ireland.

Following the recent refurbishment and reopening of the historic wings, the Gallery has re-launched its Corporate Partnership programme. This offers members benefits such as tickets to exhibitions and openings, behind the scenes tours, exhibition sponsorship opportunities and Gallery access for corporate events.

Peter Barrett, CEO of SMBC, commented: “We are very pleased to announce this partnership. The Gallery contributes significantly to our society and we look forward to celebrating this association with our colleagues and customers who visit Ireland from around the globe.”

National Gallery director Sean Rainbird said corporate partners are very important to the institution. “Their support allows us to expand our programmes and reach out to a wider audience through our work with the Gallery’s permanent collection and exhibitions programme,” Rainbird added.

Business backing for the Gallery’s activitiy also comes from ESB, who support the Centre for the Study of Irish Art; Zurich, who sponsored the recent Vermeer exhibition; and Focal Media, who sponsored a re-fit of the display screens in the Gallery for the re-opening. Other corporate who wish to become involved can call Gabrielle Murphy on (01) 661 5133.

Photo: Peter Barrett (left) and Sean Rainbird. (Pix: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic)