Smartzone’s Smart Home In Aviva Deal

25 Jul 2018 | 07.50 am

Smartzone, originally a smart home heating controls venture, has closed a deal with Aviva to provide its Smart Home control system to Aviva’s home insurance customers.

With the Smartzone system, homeowners can connect to and control their home via an app that enables them to:

See a visitor via a smart doorbell as they approach the home.

Open and close the front door from your smart device.

Manage appliances via smart plugs and switches.

Manage hot water and heating.

Chief executive Justin McInerney (pictured) said: “Joining forces with Aviva is a huge deal for us and has fast tracked our growth, with an ambitious target set of 10,000 Aviva Smart Home systems rolled out nationwide in year one. We look forward to expanding our team of smart home experts and will continue to develop our smart offering as the lifestyle of our consumers evolve.”

Following the Aviva deal, Smartzone anticipates requiring 90 additional staff to fulfil the Aviva opportunity.