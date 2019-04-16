Smart Working To Be Explored At SFA Conference

16 Apr 2019 | 11.03 am

Irish businesses will hear about the need to innovate or expire amid the rise of disruptive technologies at this year’s Small Firms Association Smart Business Conference. The event takes place on May 2 in the Aviva Stadium.

The SFA conference will explore the future of work, looking at how small businesses owners can future- proof their business against the rise of emerging disruptive technologies.

Speakers lined up for the event include Dr Paul Redmond, one of the UK’s leading authorities on generational change and the future of work.

Headline sponsor Vodafone will talk about smart working and delegates will learn from other small businesses on how they transformed their business models using emerging technologies.

A discussion will also be held at the conference on whether artificial intelligence (AI) is a job changer or job creator. Clare Dillon, ‘technology evangelist’ at Clare Dillon Consulting, will also speak on the opportunities presented by the latest tech innovations, among them AI and virtual reality.

Along with informal networking, the Smart Business Conference will also explore mental health stigma to improve wellness in the workplace in an age of always being switched on.

Sven Spollen-Behrens, SFA director, said that the conference will help delegates learn about the future of work in the light of AI and other smart technologies. “This is a wonderful opportunity for small businesses to hear from leading experts on how to prepare for this disruptive era,” he added.

The SFA Smart Business Conference runs from 9am to 2pm on May 2. Tickets (non-SFA member) cost €89 plus VAT.

Photo: Conference MC Gina London (left) with Vodafone’s Regina Moran and Sue O’Neill (right), chair of the SFA and MD of Shellcove