Smart Fire Safety For Limerick’s Georgian Quarter

07 Feb 2019 | 02.29 pm

Limerick’s Georgian Quarter is to benefit from innovative fire safety measures created specifically for historic buildings by Dublin startup Safecility.

Two thirds of the upper floors of buildings in the Georgian quarter in Limerick are vacant, and the council is keen to unlock this source of accommodation for residents and invigorate the city centre.

But fire safety regulations to protect inhabitants must be met. Safecility’s approach wirelessly turns a building’s emergency lighting into a connected thing’, making it possible to automate the legally required fire safety testing.

This has multiple benefits for the building owner, says the company. The existing fabric of the building is not affected, due to the wireless character of the devices.

Chief executive Cian O’Flaherty (pictured) said: “Fire safety testing is legally incumbent on commercial and multi-unit building owners. With our sensors, we can automate emergency lighting testing and improve compliance to make city buildings safer more affordably.

“Our goal is to offer a full suite of building compliance services through our simple sensor, which can be quickly installed at minimal cost to landlords and owners.”

The contract was awarded as the result of a Small Business Innovation Research challenge, and incorporates both a feasibility and pilot phase, which Safecility will now begin.

O’Flaherty added: “Although it is an Irish project, it has global application. This SBIR contract has the potential to address many challenges in taking the headache out of fire safety compliance for historical building owners, as well as regulators around Europe and the world.”

In the first phase, the company will evaluate the ways it can use the internet of things and its smart platform to lower the cost of upgrading this usable space in the city centre for residential use.