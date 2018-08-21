Small Growth In Wine Sales

21 Aug 2018 | 10.49 am

Wine drinkers in Ireland pay the highest rate of excise duty on wine in the EU, according to the Irish Wine Association.

Ireland’s excise tax rate of €3.19 on a standard bottle of wine compares with tops the EU tax league with Finland next on €2.54 per bottle.

For sparkling wine such as Champagne, Irish drinkers pay €6.37 per bottle while the UK has the second most expensive rate of €2.99 per bottle. Of the 28 EU member states, 14 charge no excise duty on wine.

Former finance minister Michael Noonan raised wine tax by €1 in Budget 2013, and slapped on another 50c the following year. Wine consumption dropped to 8.2m cases (9 litres) in 2013 from 8.9m in 2012 before recovering to 8.5m cases in 2014. The market size was 9.1m cases in 2017, up from 9.0m cases in 2011.

Jim Bradley, chair of the Irish Wine Association and Chairman of wine distributor Febvre, commented: “Wine consumption rise marginally in 2017 and the continued growth in the wider economy indicates that things remain favourable.

“The most immediate challenge the sector faces is is the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill which is at the final stages of the legislative process in the Oireachtas. The Association has major concerns with the measure calling for a mandatory cancer warning labels on all alcohol products, including wine. This draconian measure presents a significant barrier to trade and will likely lead to less choice for consumers.”

White wine has 50% share of the market while red wine is on 45%. Rosé consumption increased in 2017 for the first time in many years, from 3% in 2016 to 5%.

For wine producers, Chile 27.0% market share, followed by Australia (16.7%), France (12.7%), Spain (12.6%) and Italy (9.4%).

• Download Irish Wine Market Analysis