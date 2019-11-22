Small Firms Association Details Awards Finalists

22 Nov 2019 | 11.15 am

The Small Firms Association has selected 41 companies to contest its annual Small Business Awards, drawn from 12 counties and spread across nine categories.

Chairwoman Sue O’Neill (pictured) said: “The SFA National Small Business Awards are now entering their sixteenth year and are a celebration of small business owners who, in the past five years, created more than 75,000 jobs.

“The 267,000 small firms in Ireland employ half of the private sector workforce, and these awards aim to promote excellence, achievement and innovation among these companies in all sectors and parts of the country. The companies that have been announced as finalists this year represent all that is good about small business.”

Shortlisted firms can avail of participation in the SFA Business Connect event in February 2020, and a strategic management masterclass weekend. Finalists also receive five complimentary tickets to the prize-giving ceremony in the RDS, Dublin, on March 12.

The overall winner will receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice. The full list of finalists is:

MANUFACTURING (up to 50 employees), sponsored by NSAI:

KORE Insulation, Cavan Big Red Barn, Mayo Kells Traditional Timber Windows & Doors, Meath Carlow Concrete, Carlow Green Angel, Dublin

FOOD & DRINK (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Bord Bia:

Baggot Street Wines, Dublin Food at Fishers, Wicklow Kettles Country House Hotel, Dublin The Tipperary Cheese Company, Tipperary Camerino Bakery, Dublin Ice Cream Treats, Cavan

SERVICES (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Vodafone:

Etag Fixings Ireland, Dublin On-site Refuelling, Dublin Riverside Spa, Cavan SimoTech, Cork T&I Fitouts, Kildare Hero Recruitment, Galway

OUTSTANDING SMALL BUSINESS (up to five employees), sponsored by One4All:

BusterBox, Dublin Gill Opticians, Dublin Scattery Island Tours, Clare Smart Business Analytics, Westmeath Mattress Mick, Dublin Child Paths, Dublin

INNOVATOR OF THE YEAR (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Permanent tsb:

Big Red Barn, Mayo Equine MediRecord, Kildare Ice Cream Treats, Cavan Terra NutriTECH, Kildare Woodco Renewable Energy, Tipperary Zevo Health, Dublin

SUSTAINABILITY (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland:

KORE Insulation, Cavan MBSL, Dublin Vivid Edge, Dublin Shoe Lane Coffee, Dublin

EXPORTER OF THE YEAR (up to 50 employees), sponsored by Enterprise Ireland:

Carlow Concrete, Carlow IMS Marketing, Galway Smarter Surfaces, Dublin Adams & Butler, Dublin BusterBox, Dublin Big Red Barn, Mayo

WORKPLACE WELLBEING (up to 50 employees), sponsored by DeCare Dental:

Interactions, Wicklow Guardian Safety, Dublin IMS Marketing, Galway AVCOM, Dublin

EMERGING NEW BUSINESSES (up to 50 employees and less than two years in business), sponsored by IE Domain Registry: