Sligo’s Flipside Named Ireland’s Best Burger

11 Aug 2021 | 02.29 pm

Sligo burger shop Flipside has been named the best burger in Ireland for 2021, according to a survey conducted by meat product group Kepak, who are sponsoring national burger day 2021.

Flipside was opened in 2018 by Paul Brennan and David Dunne. Brennan’s family had operated other eateries in the area in the 1970s and 1980s.

Flipside were awarded the title after 20,000 people voted between a choice of 450 burger outlets.

Dublin’s Thunder Road Café won the best burger in a restaurant award, while Harry’s Galway was named the best burger in a pub.

Paul Brennan said: “It has been a tough period for hospitality, with so much turbulence and uncertainty in our industry, so this award means a huge amount to us. Having just reopened our doors as a dine-in restaurant following 18 months operating as a takeaway, we are delighted to have now put Sligo firmly on the national burger map.”

National burger day takes place on August 12 and will see participating outlets across the country offering special two-for-one deals on their burgers.

In addition, for every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to Simon Communities across the country, with over 14,000 meals donated in 2020 as part of the campaign.

National burger day is also supported by Flipdish, Blenders, Coughlans and Kilmeadan.

The full list of winners is below:

Best burger in Ireland

Overall Winner: Flipside, Sligo

Best burger at a…

Restaurant: Thunder Road Café, Dublin

Hotel: Hotel Killarney, Kerry

Pub: Harry’s, Galway

Convenience/Forecourt: Burger King at Applegreen

Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Mayo

Independent Takeaway: Tony’s Pizzeria, Dundalk, Louth

Best Independent Takeaway

Connaught: Cafolla’s in Castlebar, Mayo

Leinster: Fairview Grill, Dublin

Munster: Lixnaw Chipper, Kerry

Ulster: Johnny’s Ranch, Donegal

Northern Ireland: The Pizza Shack & Burger Bar, Newry, Armagh

Best Takeaway Chain

Connaught: Blue Thunder, Westport, Mayo

Leinster: Burger Boxx, Ashbourne, Meath

Munster: Bun Bros, Ennis, Clare

Ulster: Friar’s Rest, Letterkenny, Donegal

Best Gourmet Burger Specialist

Connaught: Cian’s on Bridge Street, Westport, Mayo

Leinster: Gaelic Burger, Kildare (foodtruck)

Munster: O’Reilly’s Foodtruck, Cork (foodtruck)

Ulster: Burger Burger, Belfast

Photo: Flipside Team