11 Aug 2021 | 02.29 pm
Sligo’s Flipside Named Ireland’s Best Burger
Public voted ahead of national burger day
Sligo burger shop Flipside has been named the best burger in Ireland for 2021, according to a survey conducted by meat product group Kepak, who are sponsoring national burger day 2021.
Flipside was opened in 2018 by Paul Brennan and David Dunne. Brennan’s family had operated other eateries in the area in the 1970s and 1980s.
Flipside were awarded the title after 20,000 people voted between a choice of 450 burger outlets.
Dublin’s Thunder Road Café won the best burger in a restaurant award, while Harry’s Galway was named the best burger in a pub.
Paul Brennan said: “It has been a tough period for hospitality, with so much turbulence and uncertainty in our industry, so this award means a huge amount to us. Having just reopened our doors as a dine-in restaurant following 18 months operating as a takeaway, we are delighted to have now put Sligo firmly on the national burger map.”
National burger day takes place on August 12 and will see participating outlets across the country offering special two-for-one deals on their burgers.
In addition, for every burger purchased and a photo shared online with the hashtag #nationalburgerday, a meal will be donated to Simon Communities across the country, with over 14,000 meals donated in 2020 as part of the campaign.
National burger day is also supported by Flipdish, Blenders, Coughlans and Kilmeadan.
The full list of winners is below:
Best burger in Ireland
- Overall Winner: Flipside, Sligo
Best burger at a…
- Restaurant: Thunder Road Café, Dublin
- Hotel: Hotel Killarney, Kerry
- Pub: Harry’s, Galway
- Convenience/Forecourt: Burger King at Applegreen
- Independent Fast-Food Chain: Blue Thunder, Claremorris, Mayo
- Independent Takeaway: Tony’s Pizzeria, Dundalk, Louth
Best Independent Takeaway
- Connaught: Cafolla’s in Castlebar, Mayo
- Leinster: Fairview Grill, Dublin
- Munster: Lixnaw Chipper, Kerry
- Ulster: Johnny’s Ranch, Donegal
- Northern Ireland: The Pizza Shack & Burger Bar, Newry, Armagh
Best Takeaway Chain
- Connaught: Blue Thunder, Westport, Mayo
- Leinster: Burger Boxx, Ashbourne, Meath
- Munster: Bun Bros, Ennis, Clare
- Ulster: Friar’s Rest, Letterkenny, Donegal
Best Gourmet Burger Specialist
- Connaught: Cian’s on Bridge Street, Westport, Mayo
- Leinster: Gaelic Burger, Kildare (foodtruck)
- Munster: O’Reilly’s Foodtruck, Cork (foodtruck)
- Ulster: Burger Burger, Belfast
Photo: Flipside Team