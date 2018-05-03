Sligo Shows Highest Retail Vacancy Rate

03 May 2018 | 01.23 pm

Retail vacancy rates have been improving in the last six months, according to CBRE’s latest report, with five out of the nine shopping streets outside Dublin showing an uptick, but Sligo continues to have the highest vacancy rate of all, though occupancy has improved marginally in the last period.

At the other end of the spectrum, the tourist locations of Galway and Killarney fared best, with Galway showing a vacancy rate of less than 1% at the end of Q1 2018 and Killarney recording full occupancy.

In Waterford, despite a number of changes in occupancy along Broad Street, four units remained vacant at the end of March resulting in a rate of 7.7% in comparison to 5.8% in 2017. Kilkenny (5.4%) also noted an increase in its vacancy level in the last six months, as did Belfast, up slightly to 6.1%.

The overall vacancy rate in Dublin also increased to 4.6% in Q1. However, CBRE believes this due to prolonged negotiation periods and delays in fitting out.

According to footfall figures from the Business Improvement District, the number of people on Dublin’s main shopping streets through March declined 12% year-on-year. CBRE attributed the fall to inclement weather.

CBRE’s Marie Hunt (pictured) notes that connecting online and physical shopping services is becoming increasingly important for retailers.

Of 94 brands on Grafton/Henry/Mary Streets in Dublin, 83% of retailers offered online transaction services. The sectors least likely to offer online facilities include jewellery, footwear and discount clothing stores, which also ranked lowest for ‘click & collect’ facilities, followed by high and middle-end fashion retailers, the majority of which are international brands.

Prime Vacancy Rates Q1 2018 vs Q3 2017

CBRE says that street and shopping centre yields in the retail sector remain stable. Prime rents are also stable but CBRE expects to see rental inflation in the next six months.

In addition, some sectors of retail are performing better than others,with an increase in housebuilding boosting demand for DIY, electrical, furniture and lighting, while sectors such as fashion are having a more difficult time and were negatively affected by adverse weather in recent months.