Sligo Beauty Clinic Named Friendliest Business

23 Oct 2017 | 08.36 am

Oona Doherty Beauty Clinic in Sligo has been selected as Ireland’s friendliest business in the annual awards scheme organised by Junior Chamber International. The clinic has been in business since 1985.

JCI Ireland president Adrian Corcoran said: “Every day small and medium business owners work very hard to not only survive but thrive in business. It is a tough calling and sometimes it is especially hard to show a friendly smile during a hard day.

“The JCI Ireland Friendly Business Awards seek to highlight and shine a light on those businesses who every day make an extra effort to be as friendly as possible to their customers.”

The competition attracted over 800 entries. In addition to the overall winner, there were also six category winners:

• Digital Experience: Winner – Bodyfirst Nutrition, Dublin; Runner-up – Neola Apparel, Fingal

• Customer Care: Winner – King’s Paper & Gift Shop, Galway; Runner-up – Printfix Limited, Sligo

• Shop Layout & Design: Winner – The Lily Rose, Donegal; Runner-up – Falcon Fruits, Mayo

• Community Impact: Winner – Himalaya Yoga Valley Centre, Cork; Runner-up – Conways Newsagents, Sligo

• Eco-Friendliness: Winner – Kathryn’s Country Kitchen, Mayo; Runner-up – Griffins Garden Centre, Cork

• Disability Access: Winner – Connemara Therapeutic Riding, Galway; Runner-up – Airfield Estate, Dublin.

JCI Ireland is part of the largest personal and leadership development organisation for young people in the world and provides a range of activities and projects in four opportunity areas: Individual, Community, International and Business.

Photo (l-r) Adrian Corcoran, Oona Doherty, JCI’s Ronan Neacy and Carol O’Donovan, and Laura Mellett of awards sponsor Bank of Ireland