Slight Dip For July Car Registrations

01 Aug 2018 | 02.54 pm

BY CLAY FISHER

New car registrations through July declined by 2.8% year-on-year to 26,940, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

SIMI director general Alan Nolan commented: “The 182 sales period has been a good month with new car registrations only slightly down on the same period last year. Electric vehicle registrations have seen a marked increased despite currently only holding small percentage of the marketplace and will continue to grow over the coming years.”

Light Commercials are up 12.4% at 4,430 while Heavy Goods Vehicle registrations increased by 23.3% to 376 vehicles.

Economist Jim Power said: “For 2018, the used import market is projected to grow by around 12% to reach 104,000. New car registrations in 2018 are forecast at around 125,000, which would represent a decline of 4.8% on the 2017 outturn.”

The average price of a new car in July was 1.9% lower than a year earlier, though car buyers are paying 4.1% more for higher specifications cars.

SIMI estimates that motor insurance costs have declined by 20.7% in the past year, though petrol is 9.7% more expensive while the cost of diesel fuel has risen by 12.2%.