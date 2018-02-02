02 Feb 2018 | 09.20 am

Irish engineering company SL Controls says that new software it has developed significantly improves manufacturing efficiency.

The TOTALline software suite aims to streamline time-consuming and resource-draining production line management. SL Controls says it invested in excess of €1 million in developing the software.

SL Controls is a leading firm in the integration and validation of software systems into manufacturing and process equipment. The company works with a range of well-known brands in the pharma, medical device, healthcare and food and beverage sectors.

Established in 2002 by Keith Moran (Managing Director) and Shane Loughlin (CTO), SL Controls is headquartered in Sligo and has offices in Galway, Limerick, Dublin and Birmingham. Clients are in Ireland, across mainland Europe and the US.

Customisable Software

TOTALline is a suite of fully customisable software products that integrates and automates multiple production line functions, as well as data collection and reporting and traceability. It was developed by a team headed by Technical Director Paul Clarke and Business Development Manager Shane McLaughlin.

According to McLaughlin: “This new off-the-shelf product is highly configurable, flexible, secure and fully compliant. The smooth performance of a factory production line is a critical component in the success of thousands of indigenous and multi-national companies in Ireland and abroad. But many aspects are highly laborious, prone to human error and exceptionally time consuming.

“Some companies — especially in the highly-regulated areas of pharmaceuticals and medical device production — currently devote thousands of man hours to manually log data and oversee key processes such as batch control, batch changeovers, and traceability. TOTALline integrates all these functions into a single, touch-of-a-button package. The off-the-shelf software is easily configured into existing machines across multiple technology platforms.”

McLaughlin added that instead of losing out on production time that hits the bottom line, TOTALline gives businesses a fully compliant and secure way to improve the performance of the production line and data management.

“TOTALline reduces batch changeover times from hours to minutes through automation, and also slashes man hours devoted to manual record-keeping and storage. The software comes with powerful analytics and reporting capability, including email notification features, such as emails confirming batch completions and automated record-keeping,” said McLaughlin..

TOTALline has three main products:

• TOTALbatch. This handles the issuing and tracking of every batch, providing full, easily accessible traceability. It was developed to achieve the production, compliance, and performance standards required in the pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing industries. It is an off-the-shelf product that can be implemented quickly.

• TOTALdata. This works across multiple sites and multiple machines, to allow efficient analysis of operations and enable performance improving decisions. It is also web-based, so users can access data from any piece of equipment anywhere in the world safely, securely, and in a fully compliant way.

• TOTALsolution. This product allows users to fully customise the solution to match their business needs. It is a full access package that includes batch and data management tools.

“We developed the product over the last 11 years after working with and listening to our clients and seeing what their needs were,” McLaughlin explained. “We have already started integrating the solution for some of our existing clients and it has been working extremely well, providing significant cost savings and improving their overall manufacturing efficiencies. It is working particularly well for our clients in highly-regulated industries such as pharma and medical devices.”

Photo: SL Controls founders Shane Loughlin (left) and Kevin Moran (Pic: James Connolly)