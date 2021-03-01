SL Controls Creating 50 Jobs

01 Mar 2021 | 05.01 pm

Tech company SL Controls is to create 50 jobs over the next 18 months, bringing the total workforce to 140.

Founded in 2002 by Keith Moran and Shane Loughlin, SL Controls is a specialist software integration company, using software systems and IT engineers to help complex machinery work in tandem in large manufacturing plants.

The Sligo-headquartered company said that the 50 new roles will be in the engineering field and will be created in Ireland. SL Controls will also be hiring in the US at a later date.

SL Controls has four offices in Ireland and one in the US. Clients include pharma and medtech players such as AbbVie, Pfizer and Boston Scientific. It also works with Hewlett Packard.

Announcing its new recruitment drive, SL Controls said that all staff – existing and new – will be offered the opportunity to work remotely, in the office or on a hybrid setup once Covid restrictions are lifted. It is also looking to open a new location in Cork.

Turnover for SL Controls in 2020 was reportedly €8.8m, up by one-third year on year. The company’s most recent account filings are for 2019, when it booked a profit of €220,000. Trade debtors totaled €1.4m and the business had year-end net worth of c.€740,000.

CEO Keith Moran said that SL Controls has had an exceptional few years and continues to experience strong growth. “Clients are seeking our input on their systems design requirements, software integration and validation needs, as well as general consultancy services and ongoing systems support.”

The majority of SL Controls’ trade is with businesses located in Ireland, although the US is now a prime expansion target, helped by the business’s US-headquartered multinational clients with bases in Ireland.

Photo: SL Controls team members (l-r) Deirdre Loughlin, Paul Clarke, Shane Loughlin, Keith Moran (CEO), Darragh McMorrow and Norma Mulligan