Sky Partners With Siro For Broadband

18 Nov 2017 | 12.38 pm

Sky Ireland is tapping into Siro’s open-access fibre-optic network for its broadband offering to consumers.

Siro, a joint venture between Vodafone and ESB, claims its network delivers download speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second.

Sky Ireland has 180,000 customers, and Sky broadband services powered by Siro will initially be available at some stage in 2018 to customers in Carrigaline, Mallow, Tralee, Killarney, Limerick, Shannon, Athlone, Kilkenny, Wexford, Drogheda, Sligo, Dundalk, Carlow, Swords, Balbriggan, Bray, Greystones, Ennis, Castlebar and Westport.

JD Buckley, managing director of Sky Ireland, said: “This deal with Siro will mean our customers will enjoy ultra-fast gigabit connectivity which will transform the way they use Sky and consume content.”

SIRO CEO Sean Atkinson commented: “People using our services are guaranteed the best broadband experience in the country as there is nothing faster than the speed of light.”

Using ESB’s infrastructure, the Siro network is available to all broadband service providers in the country.

Photo: Sean Atkinson (left) and JD Buckley